I’ve been zooming a lot lately and wanted to share some tips from what I’ve learned these past few weeks to help you Zoom like a pro.





I’ve been using Zoom for several years for meetings and giving a few presentations. But when this crisis started in the United States here, my training classes were cancelled. Therefore, I went into quick action and turned the classes into Webinars with Zoom.



What really helped me was practicing Zoom. Day after day I practiced with several different people.



Then, I also began doing yoga as our yoga teacher went to Zoom from the yoga studio. So, I’ve been on all sides of the Zoom app and would like to help you get started with Zoom today.





