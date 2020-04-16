27
I’ve been zooming a lot lately and wanted to share some tips from what I’ve learned these past few weeks to help you Zoom like a pro.


I’ve been using Zoom for several years for meetings and giving a few presentations. But when this crisis started in the United States here, my training classes were cancelled. Therefore, I went into quick action and turned the classes into Webinars with Zoom.

What really helped me was practicing Zoom. Day after day I practiced with several different people.

Then, I also began doing yoga as our yoga teacher went to Zoom from the yoga studio. So, I’ve been on all sides of the Zoom app and would like to help you get started with Zoom today.




Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Lisa: Thanks for the input. I haven't Zoom my podcast yet. The audio quality is not at the same level as the tools I use for my podcasts, Ringr for long-distance calls, and Backpack Studio for my solo episodes, and for clients' interviewing guests in a physical room.
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
8 hours ago

There is a way if you share screen on Zoom to control the sound and it works well. I have to update my blog post about that one - I think I saved a screen shot on how to :) Take care Martin!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Lisa: Have you used Zoom on a smartphone? I wanted to put my iPhone upside down, in a holder, in order to put a microphone in the microphone jack. I use this setup for my podcasting recordings.
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
9 hours ago

Hi Martin, yes, I can Zoom while walking the dog! Loe it. Hmm, have you Zoomed your podcasts too?
- 0 +



