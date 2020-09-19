Is your money safe in the cloud today? People no longer want to go to a physical bank so why not make more interest with a bank in the cloud?
Today, everything is being done online to avoid contact with others during COVID-19. Banking is no different now than online shopping.
Ten years ago, transferring your savings to an online-only bank required a leap of faith. Today, banks with little or no physical presence are more commonplace, but it isn’t unusual for you to wonder how safe your money is in a non-traditional bank.
Is your money really safe in the cloud today?
Is Your Money Safe in the Cloud Today?Posted by Inspiretothrive under Resources
From https://inspiretothrive.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on September 19, 2020 9:04 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments