Is your money safe in the cloud today? People no longer want to go to a physical bank so why not make more interest with a bank in the cloud?



Today, everything is being done online to avoid contact with others during COVID-19. Banking is no different now than online shopping.



Ten years ago, transferring your savings to an online-only bank required a leap of faith. Today, banks with little or no physical presence are more commonplace, but it isn’t unusual for you to wonder how safe your money is in a non-traditional bank.



