Social Webinars and podcasts both offer great opportunities to engage your audience, but they're also vastly different, and serve alternate purposes within your digital strategy.
But with limited resources, you may need to choose between the two, in order to focus your efforts. In the below infographic, the team from Flow provides an overview of the variable factors to consider, which could help you decide which option is better suited to your content needs. Media Today
