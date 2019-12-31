Have you ever sent a link to a website through emails to your friends or family member and you thought they might find interesting? If Yes, then you have involved yourself in Social Bookmarking.
Now there is a question that “What is Social Bookmarking?” Well, it’s not like that if you can take a small piece of paper and put it into a web page just like pages in the real book. Social Bookmarking is an approach, through which we can store, organize, manage and search bookmarks of different web pages
Top 50+ Social Bookmarking Sites List To Boost Your Site TrafficPosted by pvariel under Resources
From https://www.ownlydigital.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on December 31, 2019 11:04 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments