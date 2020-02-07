“Sell me this pen!” Discover ten tried-and-tested exercises and activities to improve performance and outcomes in 2020
10 sales exercises to get your team fired up to sell more in 2020 - CrankWheelPosted by crankwheel under Sales
From https://crankwheel.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on February 7, 2020 4:40 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago
Have a nice weekend!
All the Best,
Martin
7 hours ago
"#4: Encourage your team to learn (newsletters, podcasts)"
All the Best,
Martin
3 hours ago