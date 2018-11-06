17
Vote
1 Comment

7 Ways To Get In Touch With The Right Customers

7 Ways To Get In Touch With The Right Customers - http://smartmarketerz.com Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Sales
From http://smartmarketerz.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on November 6, 2018 9:40 am
It’s not just about getting in touch with consumers when in business; it’s also about reaching the right customers at the right time. You put in long hours to produce quality products or services so you don’t want your hard work and efforts to go to waste.

Review ways to get in touch with the right customers so you can give yourselves a better chance at increasing your sales. If what you’re currently doing isn’t working then this is a great opportunity to switch it up and try a new approach. You’ll likely find that you’re not only able to get in touch with the right type of clients but that these people are more willing to hear you out.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Erik: Do you have a favorite way at the moment?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop