17
Vote
1 Comment

9 Sales Books Well Worth Reading During Summer - CrankWheel

9 Sales Books Well Worth Reading During Summer - CrankWheel - https://crankwheel.com Avatar Posted by crankwheel under Sales
From https://crankwheel.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on June 29, 2019 9:17 am
As Summer approaches, for sales leaders and managers this can be a time to recharge, re-think and re-tool knowledge and strategies for the rest of the year to come. Here are 9 books we recommend for sales leaders wanting to refresh their knowledge and approach as we gear towards hitting targets or launching new sales campaigns - depending on where your organization is within its financial year.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I have heard about Daniel H. Pink's book (To Sell is Human: The Surprising Truth About Moving Others), but not the other books on the list. I have to check them out.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company