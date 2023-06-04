Authors typically receive a lower percentage of the retail price for books sold through bookstores compared to other distribution channels. The bookseller takes a significant portion of the revenue, which can impact the author’s profitability.
How important is bookstore distribution for nonfiction books?Posted by amabaie under Sales
From https://nonfictionauthorsassociation.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on June 4, 2023 6:57 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments