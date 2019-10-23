19
Vote
2 Comment
How do you convert leads to customers? Simple. Build a marketing funnel. However, it’s not quite as simple to build a ‘successful’ marketing funnel. Find out what you need to do it right.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Rachel: Have you read the book, Flip the Funnel: How to Use Existing Customers to Gain New Ones, by Joseph Jaffe?

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by centralpawebster
2 hours 38 minutes ago

I have not seen that one, but I will check it out. Thank you, Martin! Best, Rachel
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company