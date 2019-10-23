How do you convert leads to customers? Simple. Build a marketing funnel. However, it’s not quite as simple to build a ‘successful’ marketing funnel. Find out what you need to do it right.
How To Convert Leads to Customers With A Marketing FunnelPosted by centralpawebster under Sales
From https://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on October 23, 2019 7:00 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
7 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin
2 hours 38 minutes ago