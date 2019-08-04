Following up is rarely a fun activity. Compared to sales calls, demos, and meetings, following-up with prospects and accounts is something that everyone in sales does, but few enjoy. It’s a necessity and one of the few tasks in sales that often needs repeating.
How to follow up more effectively: 7 easy ways - CrankWheelPosted by crankwheel under Sales
From https://crankwheel.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on August 4, 2019 10:40 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
2 hours 34 minutes ago