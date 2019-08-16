Every fall, consumers around the country flock to their local Starbucks to purchase a Pumpkin Spice Latte. In the winter, people often enjoy purchasing scented candles that remind them of candy canes and real Christmas trees. And springtime is the season for Peeps and Reese’s eggs.

These seasonal products don’t just play off of seasons and holidays. They bring in a ton of extra profits and publicity for the companies that offer them. Your small business probably doesn’t have the notoriety of a Starbucks type business. But you can still utilize the tactic on a smaller scale.

