30
Vote
1 Comment

Learn How to Sell: Sales Basics With Champion Jeffrey Gitomer

Learn How to Sell: Sales Basics With Champion Jeffrey Gitomer - https://www.process.st Avatar Posted by joannw2016 under Sales
From https://www.process.st 3 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on February 21, 2019 2:28 pm
In this post we talk to sales champion Jeffrey Gitomer about how to learn the sales basics and how to lead a sales team!



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I am a former purchaser, so I am a bit "allergic" to sleazy sales tactics. But this guy seems to have found a positive way of selling. I will get the book. It will help me in my own selling journey of self-published books, tea, and my services as new media advisor.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop