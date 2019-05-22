27
What Are You Selling?

What are you selling? How will it transform my organization? Why should I buy it from you? Three questions that are challenging to answer in a service-based organization selling something many are unaware that they need.



Comments


Written by lyceum
31 minutes ago

Rachel: Thanks for your kind words! Your response gives me fuel for my soul and ingredients for a blog post on my upcoming site! :)

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Rachel: I have been struggling with this topic for some time. As a former purchaser, I am "allergic" to sales pitches and fluff talk. I will link to your post on my "last" site. On "Tea Party dot Media" I will present my interest in tea and what I am offering as a new media advisor and social media evangelist. I got an aha-moment when I started to listen to Cal Newport's book, Digital Minimalism. I will show that less is more and how you could become a "digital essentialist"... ;)

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by centralpawebster
3 hours ago

Now that's an interesting concept. Huh!

Well I know I will get there. It's been so cathartic just to write about it. Thanks for consistently reading my work and taking the time to write thoughtful feedback.
