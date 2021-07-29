integrating social data can change your CRM from a glorified Rolodex into a tool that enables you to participate in customer-initiated conversations with interesting, relevant content.
What Are the Benefits of Social CRM?
What is Social CRM and How to Make It Work for YouPosted by eyalkatz under Sales
From https://www.oktopost.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on July 29, 2021 5:47 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments