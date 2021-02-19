16
Vote
0 Comment
“Always Be Closing” is a phrase Alec Baldwin’s character, Blake, a salesperson uses in the movie Glengarry Glen Ross. Typical of the money hungry early 1990s, the salespeople are told they need to close every deal relentlessly, convincing clients using intimidation, arm twisting and lying.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company