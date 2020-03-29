30
One thing I hadn’t thought about when I began designing and building an online blogging course is the idea of presentation skills as a prerequisite for success. You see, for me, business building skills over decades in doing business is based on the colorfully written word.

With everyone stuck home avoiding Covid-19 and testing new video apps like Zoom, my presentation lessons from working on the Blog Bling Thing for months and months now may come in handy for many of you.

Words intrigue me, stimulate me, entertain me, take me places, teach me things, and let me share my thoughts and ideas too. How about you?


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Lisa: I will send the link to the post to my co-host, Carina Ridenius. Have you listened to our podcast, Presentation (Skills) in Plain English?

All the Best,

Martin
