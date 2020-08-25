Despite the massive growth of e-commerce was to see through the past decade, groceries and everyday needs have been purchased in supermarkets and convenience stores to more websites and mobile applications. COVID-19 managed to make consumers see the benefit of buying groceries online. So it’s safe to say that online grocery shopping is in overdrive right now and even if half of these consumers continue to shop the post-crisis, the number will be good for online sellers.
Would COVID-19 Become An E-Commerce Turning Point? An Analysis In-DepthPosted by namasteui under Sales
From https://www.namasteui.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on August 25, 2020 9:33 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
12 hours ago