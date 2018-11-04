18
Vote
1 Comment
Bullet journals make your day easier and more efficient. In this article we explore how you can unleash the full potential of your bullet journal for work and life.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

I have backed a crowdfunding campaign for a new bullet journal and notebook for projects, so this post comes handy. I look forward to test out bullet journaling according to Claire's minimal plan method, during the first quarter of 2019.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop