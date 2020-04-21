In this episode you will learn about the power of your ego, personal development, and the LifeSpider System™. Kia Helles and yours truly are talking about important things in life, e.g., books and tea.



Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:



Egosurfing

Kia Helles’s website

Tea Book Sketches

Birgitta Granström

Brains we are embarking on an Ego Trip you'll wanna hitch a ride?

Lifespider Academy

Don't leave your Ego at the door check in

Ego Evolution e-book

Creating Love: A New Way of Understanding Our Most Important Relationships by John Bradshaw

Healing the Shame that Binds You

