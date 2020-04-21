In this episode you will learn about the power of your ego, personal development, and the LifeSpider System™. Kia Helles and yours truly are talking about important things in life, e.g., books and tea.
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:
Egosurfing
Kia Helles’s website
Tea Book Sketches
Birgitta Granström
Brains we are embarking on an Ego Trip you'll wanna hitch a ride?
Lifespider Academy
Don't leave your Ego at the door check in
Ego Evolution e-book
Creating Love: A New Way of Understanding Our Most Important Relationships by John Bradshaw
Healing the Shame that Binds You
EGO Search on Kia Helles [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Self-Development
From https://egoist.blogspot.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on April 21, 2020 11:30 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments