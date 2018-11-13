What a Wonderful Cake! [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Self-Development
Today Carina and Martin are talking about the presentation techniques cake. A cake with eight yummy pieces. Each piece will help you with your presentation. Go ahead and take a bite.
The first piece of this cake is about how your breath can help you, if you get nervous when you are standing in front of an audience. And how correct breathing helps you to get a steady voice.
Why invented Carina this cake? Listen to this episode and find out.
Comments