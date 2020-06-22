Do you waste time that could instead be used to pursue your dreams? Here are the signs that you’re wasting your time and the strategies you can use to avoid doing that to be more successful and happy in life.
More on the blog.
11 Alarming Signs That You Are Wasting Your TimePosted by harleenas under Self-Development
From https://www.aha-now.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on June 22, 2020 9:17 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
1 hour 57 minutes ago
one x three = to what?
I tried different ways with letters and number but it rejected my comment thus I am posting it here
Thanks
Hi Marho,
Good to see you here at Harleen's space with a timely post.
Indeed this is a timely alert to the people who waste their time.
Surely, we all just waste a lot of time looking at screens!
Though it become a part and parcel of our new age life, we need to have a thorough check, in this area to control ourselves to save more time for other activities.
Your concluding words are really uplifting!
Yes, I can very well relate to the first one. Yes, as you said, there is no need to worry, we can start afresh for the time left ahead. Yes, we can decide to take charge of the primary and very essential ones to look into it and rest we can avoid.
This really a checklist to all, I am saving it for my further check!
Keep sharing
Thanks, Harleena for this wonderful share
Best
~ Phil