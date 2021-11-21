"If you’re having trouble changing your habits, the problem isn’t you. The problem is your system. Bad habits repeat themselves again and again not because you don’t want to change, but because you have the wrong system for change.



You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems."

~ James Clear, Atomic Habits



Atomic Habits is THE book to read on building habits (or ditching some bad ones). It is one of the biggest sellers in self-help, and for a good reason - it is extremely practical, but also highly motivational. Most of what James Clear writes, can be framed and put on your wall as motivation :)



Check out the BEST quotes from Atomic Habits if you need a little boost of inspiration (who doesn't these days?!).

