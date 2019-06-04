16
Vote
0 Comment
Most business books will tell you that few businesses survive their first year, and even less last in subsequent years. After what I’ve experienced, I can see why. This month, I enter my tenth year in business. There were times I wondered if I would make it – and times I almost didn’t. I am still standing because of a few things that I believe all entrepreneurs need to survive.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company