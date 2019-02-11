Do you find yourself 'just doing your job' and watching others become more successful? Maximize your career success with these tips anyone can do.



Most employees complain when they see their juniors nabbing leading positions in a company. They complain about this while limiting their skills to their job; while their juniors form relationships, self-promote and accomplish things much greater than their job description.



Here is the thing, if you focus on ‘just doing your job’ and direct all your efforts towards the task at hand; then you are doomed to lose this game.

