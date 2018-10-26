92% of Small Business Owners Say Mentors Have Major Impact on GrowthPosted by lyceum under Self-Development
New research from Kabbage underlines how important mentors are to small businesses. In fact, the research finds almost all (92%) of respondents that had one found them vital to success in spite of the fact only 22% were mentored when they were a start up. And 89% of that segment wish they’d had a mentor in the beginning.
