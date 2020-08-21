As leaders, we absolutely must listen to those around us — our customers, our people, even our competitors. Our role and the success of our organisations often revolves around interpreting what someone needs and translating that to someone else who can potentially fill that need.
Adrian Jones Explains How Leaders Can Relearn How To ListenPosted by ivanpw under Self-Development
From https://www.noobpreneur.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on August 21, 2020 8:15 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments