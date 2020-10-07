23
Sweeping small business problems under the rug ensures the problems remain under the rug. Perhaps you cannot see it but it must be fixed.

Stop treating problems like nasty enemies to fear. Allow your business issues to be friendly teachers.

Happy, successful entrepreneurs find a business problem interesting. Top pros do not cower in the corner at the mere mention of an issue concerning their venture. Analyzing the problem for a few moments allows the obstacle or resistance to teaching the entrepreneur about themselves and their minds.


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: Ryan: Thanks for this inspiring piece! I got me thinking in a positive way for a new business opportunity that I have explored.

All the Best,

Martin
