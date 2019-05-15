25
Long before he became president of Maker's Mark and godfather of the bourbon business, Bill Samuels Jr. was the personal driver of KFC's Harlan Sanders. Understand the impact the Colonel had on Samuels' career and craftsmanship.



Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








