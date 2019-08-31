17
Vote
1 Comment
Art helps with mental health. That’s why entrepreneurs are starting to embrace art as a way to cope with the mounting pressure and stress they’re exposed to on daily basis. For this reason alone, art remains a lucrative business idea.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
56 minutes ago

Ivan: I have started with sketching. It is fascinating how an art project could develop your mental health. Have you tested diamond painting?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company