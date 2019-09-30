28
Vote
1 Comment
I don’t know about you, but for me, I never feel like I’m on schedule for what I want to do.

On the other hand, I never in my entire decades-spanning business career feel like I will run out of things I want to work on, either. EVER. My life is never boring, that’s for sure!

Are you on track for what you want to accomplish this year?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: I am back on tracking, after reading Sue-Ann Bubacz's post. ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company