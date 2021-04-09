16
When a person goes from an abused kid and a junk-eating young adult to a Navy Seal with a Guinness world record for most pull-ups... you know his life advice must be profound and effective!

Check out David Goggin's best ideas from "Can't Hurt Me" in this animated summary:


