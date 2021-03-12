16
Vote
1 Comment
"The accomplishment of any goal is the progressive accumulation, or compound effect, of small steps taken consistently over time"
~ Darren Hardy

This is true in business, in finance, in life and anywhere in between. Check out the core ideas from self-help classic "The Compound Effect" in this animated summary!


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Kosio: I would like to talk with you more about the compound effect and how it used in a specific industry.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company