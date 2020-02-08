17
An animated summary of one of the greatest productivity books by Cal Newport. Teaching you for to focus on the meaningful work and disregard distractions.


Written by lyceum
2 hours 28 minutes ago

Kosio: I like it very much! It has influenced me to build my own version of new media essentialism. I have talked a bit about it on some of my podcasts:

https://egonetcast.com/blog/2019/7/5/midsummer-sweet-tea-dream-on-independence-day

http://presentation.libsyn.com/vacation-time-for-books-and-podcasts

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Kosio: Have you read Cal Newport's latest book on digital minimalism?i

All the Best,

Martin
Written by highperformance
2 hours 44 minutes ago

Its on my list :) What did you think of it?
- 0 +



Share your small business tips with the community!
