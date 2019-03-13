16
Vote
1 Comment
One-third to one-half of all Americans are introverts, according to various studies. That makes the likelihood high that some of the managers and executives you know and work with are introverts. What role does personality play in our ability to lead?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Rachel: I am am a social (media evangelist) lone wolf! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop