One-third to one-half of all Americans are introverts, according to various studies. That makes the likelihood high that some of the managers and executives you know and work with are introverts. What role does personality play in our ability to lead?
Do Introverts Lack the Transparency Needed to Be Good Leaders?Posted by centralpawebster under Self-Development
From https://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on March 13, 2019 7:46 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
4 hours ago