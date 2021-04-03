This book has been sitting on my coffee table for weeks. Maybe it was the title because it read like an undeliverable promise. Most small business owners aren’t yet at the “I want to be embarrassingly rich” stage of the conversation. They’re just trying to make ends meet.

Maybe it was the forward by Mark Cuban. “I wish I had this book when I was getting started.” — really, I mean you’re Mark Cuban for crying out loud. I don’t think any single book made Mark Cuban a great entrepreneur. Mark Cuban made Mark Cuban a great entrepreneur.

Sorry if I’m being a bit salty. I just want you to understand the headspace I was in before I read Entrepreneur to Millionaire.

