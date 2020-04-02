So, you’re working from home now?



It’s definitely not for everyone. However, now nearly every professional is finding themselves sitting in front of their laptop and on their couch instead of in front of a monitor at the office. COVID-19 has forced companies everywhere to reimagine what it means to create a workplace.



While not everyone loves the change, many businesses were already heading toward a “work from home” model. Remote working has been growing in popularity across many industries. Our team at #Strella is a remote workforce, which allows us flexibility in how we work together and with clients.



As you live and work through the coronavirus crisis, here are a few work-from-home tips inspired by my own remote work experience.

