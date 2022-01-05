“Do not do more today than you can completely recover from by tomorrow.” - Greg McKeown ✔️ Consider this - and other advice to make you think - as you embark on the new year.
Forget the New Year’s Resolutions — Try This InsteadPosted by centralpawebster under Self-Development
From https://strellasocialmedia.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on January 5, 2022 7:20 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
centralpawebster
-
adeone79
-
lyceum
-
marketingvalue
-
justretweet
-
kingofcontent92
-
DigiTechBlog
-
luvhealthcare
-
centrifugePR
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
Digitaladvert
-
FutureVision
-
AmyJordan
-
JoshRed
-
profmarketing
-
thelastword
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments