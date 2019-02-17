16
Gift ideas for Valentine's Day [podcast]

It is soon Valentine's Day. Do you have to give away chocolate boxes and flowers?

Why don’t you give a dear friend something that is good both for the body and soul. Everyone wants to feel prosperous. So maybe it can be a book, a course in breathing technique, or training in some way, e.g., walking sticks (poles).



