"Good is the enemy of great. And that is one of the key reasons why we have so little that becomes great. We don't have great schools, principally because we have good schools. We don't have great government, principally because we have good government. Few people attain great lives, in large part because it is just so easy to settle for a good life."

~ Jim Collins



How do you take an organization or even yourself as a leader from good to great? Find out in this animated summary of the legendary "Good To Great" book!

