If you want to be successful, intelligence (IQ) matters, of course, but there is another thing that you are fully in control of that contributes even more - GRIT

"Grit" by Angela Duckworth is one of the best books on the subject. Check out this animated summary of the best ideas of the book and how to implement them into your life:


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Kosio: Nice to see you here again! :) Is this book available in the audio format?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by highperformance
2 hours 14 minutes ago

Thanks, Martin! Good to be back after a long break! Yes, it is available, they even have it on Audible I believe.
Share your small business tips with the community!
