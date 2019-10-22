Buzzwords could both exclude and include people. Shall we use them or not? If so... when and where? Could you see the advantages and disadvantages with buzzwords?
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:
Indian summer
List of buzzwords
Modeord (buzz-word in Swedish)
200 words for snow - Swedish Lapland
Keep It Simple (Stupid) principle
Buzzword bingo
How to Play Buzzword Bingo - Inc.com
Have You Heard the Buzz about Buzzwords? [podcast]
