It’s thought that around 57 million Americans have a side hustle. You may have started your own business from home. You might be working as a freelancer in your spare time, some of us have turned our blogs into successful businesses or branched out into e-commerce sales. Some side hustles are small.



They make a little pocket money and give you something to do when you are bored. Others are more than this. You might hope to one day leave work and take your side hustle full-time. For some people, a side hustle is a necessity. Low paid work, and high costs of living and housing mean that for some of us, one job isn’t enough, even if it’s full-time.



Our side hustles pay for birthday presents and luxuries and even cover some of our bills. Modern life means that we often do what we can to make things work, even if it means that we’ve got very little spare time left.

