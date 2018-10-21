How to Eliminate Distractions at WorkPosted by popularpicks under Self-Development
From https://myturnstone.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on October 21, 2018 1:31 pm
We’ve all heard the adage that time is money. Distractions at work are not only frustrating, but they can also add up to a lot of lost productivity. In one study from the University of California – Irvine, it was found that it takes an average of 25 minutes for a person to fully regain their focus on a task after being interrupted.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments