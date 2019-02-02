18
If there is one thing I learned over these 50-some years is Gratitude goes a long way, especially in communities. Not only is it important to show gratitude in our personal lives, but as business owners.

More importantly, small business owners. Reciprocating, like gratitude, is also a way to show our appreciation to those who support us. Sometimes reciprocating can go much further than a simple “thank you”.



Written by lyceum
10 hours ago

Lisa: I agree with you on this issue. ;) I like New Hampshire's state motto: "Live Free or Die."

I was a BNI member back in the day (>10 years ago). I am a stand-in for a BNI member. I am a certified networker by the sister organization, The Referral Institute (Academy). I have several books by Dr. Ivan Misner and I am an avid fan of his podcast.

Have you been to BNI meetings in your area?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
12 hours ago

Lisa,

I don't believe in "giving back" to the society, if it is like a sacrifice. I am for supporting local businesses and reciprocating positive business transactions, according to the trader principle. I agree on Dr. Misner's (founder of BNI) thoughts on "Giver's Gain," as long as it not end up in givers pain...

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by Inspiretothrive
11 hours ago

Hi Martin, I'd rater give back then be forced to give with taxes :) Then you can pick and choose. Are you part of BNI there?
