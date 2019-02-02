If there is one thing I learned over these 50-some years is Gratitude goes a long way, especially in communities. Not only is it important to show gratitude in our personal lives, but as business owners.
More importantly, small business owners. Reciprocating, like gratitude, is also a way to show our appreciation to those who support us. Sometimes reciprocating can go much further than a simple “thank you”.
How To Give Back To Your Community As A Business OwnerPosted by Inspiretothrive under Self-Development
From https://inspiretothrive.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on February 2, 2019 2:32 pm
Comments
10 hours ago
I was a BNI member back in the day (>10 years ago). I am a stand-in for a BNI member. I am a certified networker by the sister organization, The Referral Institute (Academy). I have several books by Dr. Ivan Misner and I am an avid fan of his podcast.
Have you been to BNI meetings in your area?
All the Best,
Martin
12 hours ago
I don't believe in "giving back" to the society, if it is like a sacrifice. I am for supporting local businesses and reciprocating positive business transactions, according to the trader principle. I agree on Dr. Misner's (founder of BNI) thoughts on "Giver's Gain," as long as it not end up in givers pain...
Best Premises,
Martin
11 hours ago