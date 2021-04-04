Burnout is defined as a feeling in which you feel so overwhelmed that you are not able to do the things that you had once loved and cared about so passionately. Burnout is found today in all kinds of societies where people are multi-tasking and are always being asked to do way beyond what you are supposed to. You tend to achieve a lot more and you won’t be taking your time to see what you want from life at this point. A little bit of time can really stop a burnout but you obviously have to be very careful of the current dangers and how you can tackle them efficiently.

