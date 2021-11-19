16
Vote
0 Comment
“My friend Jim once called to tell me that he’d gotten a RAISE AT WORK. On the same day, he moved into a SMALLER apartment.

Why?

Because he doesn’t care very much about where he lives, but he loves spending money on camping and biking. That’s called conscious spending.”

~ Ramit Sethi

Sethi's "I will Teach You To Be Rich" best-seller is absolutely packed with this type of advice - practical, no BS and direct to the point. If you read one book in personal finance this year, make it this one. Check out the best ideas from it in this animated summary!


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company