“The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey came out in 1989. If you’re a small business owner, you’ve probably read this book. I know people who read it and re-read it regularly.
This year is the 30th Anniversary of “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” and there is a new edition of the book that is both bigger and better.
I’ve read the book several times and even taken the Franklin Planner course several times before it was integrated with the “7 Habits” principles and became the Franklin-Covey organization. It changed my life, my mindset and eliminated an extreme amount of stress.
3 days ago
It is really good to revisit this amazing book, good to know about the revised edition too.
The author Ivana wrote in the review that, there is a new edition of the book that is both bigger and better. It sounds like this new edition contains more information than the earlier edition. I would like to know what are the extra titles or information added in the new edition.
