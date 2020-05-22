“The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey came out in 1989. If you’re a small business owner, you’ve probably read this book. I know people who read it and re-read it regularly.



This year is the 30th Anniversary of “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” and there is a new edition of the book that is both bigger and better.



I’ve read the book several times and even taken the Franklin Planner course several times before it was integrated with the “7 Habits” principles and became the Franklin-Covey organization. It changed my life, my mindset and eliminated an extreme amount of stress.

