We can make a conscious decision to go with the flow as we take the route to our destination, or we can try to jump ahead, in hopes that maybe we will arrive faster. Is there any advantage to the latter?
Life Is Highway: Observations from a Traffic EncounterPosted by centralpawebster under Self-Development
From https://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on June 30, 2021 7:04 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
centralpawebster
-
MarketWiz
-
JoshRed
-
deanuk
-
Copysugar
-
marketingvalue
-
PMVirtual
-
businessluv
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
kingofcontent92
-
BizWise
-
FutureVision
-
mikehartman1
-
Digitaladvert
-
LimeWood
-
ObjectOriented
-
viectoria
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments