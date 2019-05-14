24
Vote
0 Comment

Look like a Starfish - and You will Shine

Look like a Starfish - and You will Shine - http://presentation.libsyn.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Self-Development
From http://presentation.libsyn.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on May 14, 2019 7:55 am
Your body language helps you with your self-confidence. With the right body expression, you feel strong in front of your audience and you will shine like a star.

Show notes:

How to Make Use of Your Anxiety for Positive Results - Harvard Business Review
Can Three Words Turn Anxiety Into Success? - The Atlantic
Alison Wood Brooks on Twitter
Life Savers
S.A.V.E.R.S morning routine by Hal Elrod - The Elevate Podcast with Robert Glazer
Books by Carina Ridenius



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company