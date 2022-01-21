When it comes to looking for a career change this year, you are by no means alone in your thoughts. The beginning of a new year is when people are motivated to set new resolutions and achieve new goals.



Something fresh and exciting is on the horizon, as is the opportunity to truly knuckle down and begin moving forward in your professional life. Job losses, redundancies, and layoffs have taken their toll on many people the past couple of years, and many are in desperate need of a fresh start.

